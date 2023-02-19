Jordan Thomas, 21, admitted assaulting one female officer by beating her and assaulting a second by biting during the incident in Haverfordwest town centre on January 29 this year.

The court heard that the bite had been ‘substantial’ and had caused bruising to the female officer.

Magistrates heard that Thomas, who gave her address as care of 14 High Street, Haverfordwest, had previous convictions for similar offences.

At the time of the January assault on the two police officers, she was subject to a community order.

At a previous hearing she had admitted two charges of assaulting on-duty police officers.

During that hearing her solicitor, Tom Lloyd, defending, said that Thomas had bipolar personality disorder. She had previously lived with her mother in Bridgend. But as a result of her mother's 'drug issue', recently moved to Pembrokeshire, to live with a friend.

He added that his client ‘ended up in difficulties’ every time she drank alcohol and that she had ‘no intention of doing that again’.

“This is someone with extremely limited previous convictions, who has tremendous vulnerabilities," he said.

Magistrates handed down a 21 week prison sentence, suspended for a year. During this time Thomas will have to comply with her probation officer and take part in a maximum of 20 days of rehabilitation activity.

They suspended the sentence as they felt that Thomas had exhibited remorse and there was a real prospect of rehabilitation.

Thomas must also abstain from alcohol for 90 days and will have an electronic tag fitted that will ensure that she does so by taking and measuring sweat samples.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a total of £250 compensation to both police officers.

