The girls went into the semi-final against Prendergast having won their group without losing a game and not conceding a goal.

After a 0-0 draw at normal time, the game moved into two minutes of extra time where Saundersfoot players Grace and Seren managed to put two goals on the score sheet.

In the final, Saundersfoot faced Caer Elen, Haverfordwest.

An even game ended in 0-0 and moved into extra time which also ended 0-0 - and so Saundersfoot faced penalties once more.

MORE NEWS

After five penalties from each side, the score was 3-3, and the game moved into sudden death.

After each side’s sixth player had stepped up, the score was still a draw, and the goalkeepers were called on to take penalties.

Saundersfoot ‘keeper Libby had battled her nerves in the face of the six penalties, and now had to score her own.

Fortune favoured the brave and her shot crossed the line despite a great effort from the Caer Elen keeper, meaning Saundersfoot were crowned as Pembrokeshire champions.

The squad members were Libby, Ava, Halle, Grace, Breagh, Lalia, Fallon, Paige, Chloe, Eliza and Seren.

Saundersfoot’s boys team were on hand to lend support from the touchline.

Despite not conceding a game during their group stage, they lost out in the last 16 on thrillling sudden-death penalty shoot-out against Prendergast.

Saundersfoot's boys team had earlier faced their own nail-biting penalty shoot-out. (Image: Saundersfoot CP School)

The Saundersfoot boys’ squad members were Saundersfoot Boys squad – Emilo, Carl, Dylan, Iwan, Thomas, Leo, Flynn, Leon, Archer, Dylan, Leo Saundersfoot head Nick Allen said: “Great sportsmanship was shown by both teams as they consoled/wished each other well for the next round.

“Both teams should be proud of their approach and sporting attitude displayed.

“Congratulations to all footballers who represented the school so well.

“We would like to thank Taf Valley coaches for organising a separate bus for the secondary school run as the football didn’t end until 3.30pm with the excited yet tired footballers returning to school at 5pm.”

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.