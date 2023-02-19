The crown court is a higher tier of the UK judicial system than the magistrates court, it tends to deal with more serious crimes and has the power to hand down more stringent sentences.

Leanne Thomas, 41, of Meyler Crescent, Milford Haven, appeared for charges of dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failing to stop when requested to do so by officers and failing to provide a breath specimen.

She had driven through the scene of a serious accident in Steynton on Sunday, January 29, despite officers having closed the road.

Judge Mr Recorder Simon Hughes ordered a report to be prepared by the probation service and told Thomas: “This was an appalling piece of driving during which you endangered police officers.”

He told her she could face a prison sentence for the offences.

St Dogmaels man Lee Moody, 58, appeared via video link to admit sending a fake parcel bomb to a resident in a village in Cornwall.

Judge His Honour PH Thomas KC said that the case was ‘in many ways bizzare’ and ordered a pre-sentence report to be complied by the probation service.

A Fishguard man who refused to let his then girlfriend leave his home, before assaulting her, strangling her and threatening to end her life was sent to prison by the court.

Ashley Roche, 25, of Parc Y Cefn, Fishguard initially denied the offences but changed his plea to guilty last month.

Dyfed-Powys Police Detective Constable Kelly Morris said the assault was particularly sustained and vicious and put the victim through a significant level of trauma.

A man accused of making threats 'to execute' the Chief Constable of Surrey Police appeared in court to say that he will represent himself at his trial next week.

Steven Delahunty, 49, of Westgate Hill, Pembroke, had previously denied two charges of sending communications conveying threatening messages to Surrey Police.

Judge Geraint Walters told Delahunty that it is ‘foolish’ to represent himself in the case but that ‘people are allowed to make foolish decisions.’

A Romanian duo who stole thousands of pounds worth of goods from Tesco stores in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion had their sentencing adjourned again.

The sentencing of Alexandra Zamfir, 24, and Robert Pascu, 20, was adjourned for the third time, this time due to confusion over the men’s previous convictions.

The court heard how they had entered four Tesco stores in the space of a few hours, making off with razors, toothbrushes, printer ink and Nicorette.

A Pembroke Dock man was told by the judge he had had a ‘lucky escape’ after receiving a suspended prison sentence.

Liam Price, 23, of Waterloo Caravan Park, was sentenced for wounding/causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

“Young men drink far too much and are out in the dead of night, congregating like pack animals, throwing their weight around and dicing literally with death,” said Judge Walters.

