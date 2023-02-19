Pembrokeshire Roller Skating is the brainchild of two pals from Pembroke who wanted to share their passion for roller skating after getting back into the sport.

After reigniting their love for roller skating Jo McMullan and Anna Probert got together to organise ladies only skating sessions around Pembrokeshire.

They had initially planned to start the first sessions in April. However, Jo posted a Facebook post with details of their plans and the page had that much interest that they booked their first venue for February.

The post and the Facebook page have both had an tremendous response.

“I am totally overwhelmed by the amount of interest we’ve had,” said Jo.

“I did a boosted Facebook post on the Monday and when I woke up Tuesday morning we had over 500 followers.

“Within four days this had risen to almost 1,000. We’ve been inundated with messages from keen skaters who can’t wait to get started, I knew it would be popular but never imagined anything like this.”

Jo contacted Pembroke and Tenby leisure centres and booked four sessions in the sports halls for February which were fully booked in a matter of hours.

Sessions have now been booked for March and these too are filling up fast.

The February skate events have even had groups from Swansea visit to check out Pembrokeshire’s burgeoning roller-skating scene.

“I'm so happy we have had such a great response,” added Anna. “Personally, I think it's a fantastic way to get out and meet other people within our community, while having fun too.”

Jo is hoping to be able to run not for profit raffles on the Facebook page which will give members the chance to win a brand-new roller skates.

Sessions take place in Tenby, Haverfordwest and Pembroke and cost £3 for an hour. Some are open to women and girls and some are adults only.

Visit the Facebook page for more details on the March sessions and on how to get booked in.

