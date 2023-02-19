The black bags, which reportedly appeared to contain bones, had been spotted by a member of the public who contacted police.

The bags were on a steep, muddy bank of the Cleddau which was difficult to access and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) boats were called to the scene, as well as coastguards and lifeboat crews.

Police and scenes of crime officers were also tasked to the scene.

Two fire service water units were deployed as well as one pump and crew from Pembroke Dock.

A spokesperson for the fire service said that the crews were paged at 11.54am, reaching the scene at midday and remaining there until the incident concluded at 2.20pm.

It is understood that the black bags were recovered by the fire service boats and their contents inspected by scenes of crime officers.

The smaller Y boat was deployed as part of the incident. (Image: Angle RNLI)

The contents were reported to be ‘non-human remains’, believed to be animal bones.

Angle all weather lifeboat was called to the incident at 12.05pm.

The lifeboat arrived at Neyland, where the inflatable Y boat was deployed to head into the fisherman’s pontoon.

The Y boat remained on scene to provide safety cover, until the incident was concluded and all fire service personnel were clear of the mud.

Content that no further assistance was required, the Y boat was recovered, and the lifeboat headed back to station. The lifeboat was back on station and readied for service once again by 1.20pm.

