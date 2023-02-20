Andrew Ling, 38, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on February 17 where he denied one count of theft by employee.

The charge accuses Ling of stealing £164,290.30 from Perpetual V2G Systems Ltd in Ceredigion – which he was said to have been a majority shareholder in - between March 30, 2016, and June 12, 2018.

Ling, of Cysgod-y-Coed, Cwmann, Lampeter, entered a not guilty plea to the count.

His Honour Judge P H Thomas KC granted Ling unconditional bail and he is due to stand trial at Swansea Crown Court on September 11.