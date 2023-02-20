A man has denied stealing more than £160,000 from his employer.
Andrew Ling, 38, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on February 17 where he denied one count of theft by employee.
The charge accuses Ling of stealing £164,290.30 from Perpetual V2G Systems Ltd in Ceredigion – which he was said to have been a majority shareholder in - between March 30, 2016, and June 12, 2018.
Ling, of Cysgod-y-Coed, Cwmann, Lampeter, entered a not guilty plea to the count.
His Honour Judge P H Thomas KC granted Ling unconditional bail and he is due to stand trial at Swansea Crown Court on September 11.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article