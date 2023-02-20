Click on the blue links for the full story.

Saul Miskin, 18, of Ocean Way, Pennar, was ‘messing round’ with his brothers according to his defence solicitor.

However, the teen, dressed in a ballistic vest and police helmet and carrying a BB gun, told onlookers that he was a member of the Met Police, down from London on a mission.

He said he was searching for suspects and was heard shouting ‘armed police, get down’.

A woman who bit and beat two real-life police officers during an incident in Haverfordwest was sentenced this week.

Jordan Thomas, of High Street Haverfordwest admitted following the incident in Haverfordwest town centre last month.

Magistrates heard that the bite had been ‘significant’ and that Thomas had a history of similar offences.

Another defendant who admitted assaulting an emergency worker was Scott Cowdrey, of Wesley Place, Trecwn.

He was sentenced for an assault on a police officer at Withybush Hospital and for assaulting a woman had taken place on January 17.

A man accused of criminal damage at a Pembrokeshire yacht club, stealing food from a care home and breaching a restraining order put in place to protect his grandmother was further jailed pending psychiatric reports.

Dean Howells-Morgan, 32, currently of no fixed abode, unleashed a stream of expletives at magistrates as they said he would have to remain in prison.

He has not yet entered pleas and is awaiting a psychiatric assessment to determine whether he is fit to do so.

A lorry driver who had driven a 44 tonne HGV on the A40 near Haverfordwest was given a jail sentence by magistrates.

They heard that this was Keith Barker’s third conviction for drug driving in a three-year period.

Baker, of Station Walks, Newcastle Under Lyme, had taken cocaine on the Friday but believed that he was fit to drive the following Monday.

Ryan Carlmain, 29, of no fixed abode Milford Haven appeared in court to face three charges of sexually assaulting a woman at a Milford Haven address by sexually touching her without consent.

He denied all three charges and was listed to appear at Swansea Crown Court next month to prepare for trial.

A son who got upset about the lack of Christmas decorations in his flat and then assaulted his father also appeared in front of the magistrates.

Edward Jonathon Walker, 34, of The Ridgeway, Manorbier, admitted hitting his dad on the head at Kiln Park garage last December.

Magistrates heard that he was booked into a four month residential rehab for alcohol problems. They granted a conditional discharge.

Magistrates sent the case of a Whitland man accused of sexually touching a child to crown court.

Gary Blount, 44, of Cwmfelin Boeth, Whitland, was charged with two counts of intentionally sexually touching a girl of primary school age.

He denied the charges. Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to Swansea Crown Court for trial.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.