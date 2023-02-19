The Phantom Of The Opera and Evita creator will produce a new song for King Charles III's coronation in May.

The King personally selected the music for the long-awaited event which will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023.

The new arrangement of music is said to showcase a range of musical talent and styles from across the UK and Commonwealth nations.

(PA) The coronation ceremony will take place in May (Image: PA)

King Charles III to pay tribute to Prince Philip at the coronation

In a tribute to his late father, Prince Philip, King Charles has asked for Greek Orthodox music to be played, commemorating his Greek background.

This will be performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble.

Six orchestral commissions have been sought from British composers whose styles include classical, sacred, film, television and musical theatre.

The coronation march was composed by Patrick Doyle while a piece by Iain Farrington for the solo organ takes in musical themes from across the world.

There will also be new works by Sarah Class, Nigel Hess, Paul Mealor, Tarik O’Regan, Roxanna Panufnik, Shirley J Thompson, Judith Weir, Roderick Williams, and Debbie Wiseman.

Bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel along with soprano Pretty Yende and baritone Roderick Williams will be among the soloists.

Andrew Lloyd Webber 'incredibly honoured' to create music for the King's coronation

Andrew Lloyd Webber said he was "incredibly honoured" to have been selected to produce music, adding: “My anthem includes words slightly adapted from Psalm 98.

“I have scored it for the Westminster Abbey choir and organ, the ceremonial brass and orchestra.

“I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion.”

(PA) Lloyd hopes his anthem reflects the joyful occasion (Image: PA)

Andrew Nethsingha, organist and master of the choristers at Westminster Abbey, is taking charge of the musical arrangements and directing the music during the service.

Nethsingha said that the coronation will be “a mixture of deep-rooted tradition and contemporary innovation."

Adding: “It has been a privilege to collaborate with His Majesty in choosing fine musicians and accessible, communicative music for this great occasion.”

Sir Antonio Pappano, music director for the Royal Opera House, will also be conducting the Coronation Orchestra, which will be made up of musicians drawn from orchestras of the former Prince of Wales’ patronages including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Music from the last four centuries will also be present, seeing the sounds of William Byrd, George Frideric Handel, Sir Edward Elgar, Sir Henry Walford Davies, Sir William Walton, Sir Hubert Parry and Ralph Vaughan Williams. played.