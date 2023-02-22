Wales Community Food Distribution (WCFD), led by PLANED, is behind the new food hub which is the first in Carmarthenshire.

Set up by the Civic Engagement Team and volunteers at University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s on the Carmarthen campus., this will be the fifth west Wales based food hub supported as part of the WCFD project.

The project facilitates volunteers and customers to link with food producers and suppliers to purchase fresh, great value local food.

The food hub at UWTSD Carmarthen will be launching on Wednesday, March 1, at noon outside the Merlin Restaurant and there is an open invitation for everyone to come along on the day and meet the team.

The Community Food Hub in UWTSD Carmarthen will then run weekly on a Thursday from 12-2pm and initially offer fresh vegetables, fruit and salad to order.

Laura Cait, Civic Engagement Development Officer, said: “We are delighted to be part of the food hub initiative, as it enables the local community, residents and students, to take advantage of great value organic fruit and vegetables at an affordable cost.”

She added “we are so pleased to be working alongside PLANED on this project, and we’re looking forward to potentially working with them on more projects like this in the future, providing opportunities for all communities surrounding our campuses.”

Led by PLANED, this project has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and the Welsh Government

Find out more by visiting communityfood.wales/