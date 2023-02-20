The plan for a total of 27 apartments and 27 houses and bungalows on land north of Whitlow is currently under the spotlight in a pre-application consultation.

The plans show that the proposed development would have a single point of access off the B4316 road, 90 metres north of the junction with Whitlow.

Scar Farm Caravan Park is on land on the other side of the road, with Saundersfoot CP School is 120 metres away to the south.

The Saundersfoot site is currently agricultural land. (Image: Google Earth)

The consultation is being carried out by Evans Banks Planning from Cross Hands, who have been instructed by Morgan Construction (Wales) Limited, based in Johnstown, Carmarthen and Barcud Housing Association.

The 4.45 acre site has been earmarked for housing in the Local Development Plan (LDP) for Pembrokeshire.

The proposals have recently been subject to a formal pre-application enquiry to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, which resulted in a positive response.

As the authority is requiring 35 per cent of the proposed development to consist of affordable homes, the density of the scheme has had to be increased from its initial concept, the planning consultants stated.

All the types of homes proposed are shown in this street scene. (Image: Evans Banks Planning)

They added: “To achieve a capacity of 54 units as quoted in the LDP, can only be achieved if residential apartments are introduced, as a significant proportion of the unit type mix.

“A total of 27 apartments have therefore been introduced in the development to ensure that the remaining 27 dwellinghouses are all afforded sufficient amenity and parking space.”

MORE NEWS

The scheme offers “a broad range of house and apartment types, and with tenures balanced in favour of social rented units, together with shared home ownership."

The consultlants emphasised that the new dwellings would be 'respectful of neighbouring residential properties, and in particular the detached dwellings which share a rear garden boundary with properties in Whitlow'.

Comments and responses to the proposed application should be made no later than Thursday March 9.

Responses to the consultation can be made via email to info@evansbanks.com or in writing to Evans Banks Planning Ltd, 2 Llandeilo Road, Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, SA14 6NA.

The documents also available to view at Tenby Library, Greenhill Avenue, Tenby, SA70 7LB.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.