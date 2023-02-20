And on Saturday March 4, there's a chance to take a guided walk in the town to learn how to use the app to navigate the rich heritage of the area.

Through walking tours, multimedia collections and stories, Port Places provides a range of themed experiences covering the seaports of Fishguard, Pembroke Dock, Holyhead, Dublin and Rosslare Harbour, their local attractions, and the crossings between them.

The app allows the user to download their choice of curated experiences, each providing a vision of port life, crossings, creativity, history and heritage.

For Pembroke Dock, the initial offerings are the Town Trail and the Pembroke Dock to Rosslare crossing.

On this upcoming walk, you can join Martin Cavaney, Gareth Mills and the Ports, Past and Present Team for a stroll along the Pembroke Dock town trail to sites of interest, learn how to use the app and enjoy a coffee at the Heritage Centre.

The walk gets underway at 2pm and starts and finishes at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre.

For more information and to book your place, contact clairenolan@ucc.ie. Early booking is advised as places are limited.The trail is suitable for all abilities and is wheelchair-friendly.