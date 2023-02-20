From getting crispy chips, perfectly cooked chicken, roasted vegetables and potatoes, air fryers cook everything.

But there is one sweet delicacy that many wondered if they can cook in their much-loved air fryers as keen chefs question if you can whip up some pancakes in the gadget.

In perfect time for Pancake Day, helpful hands at Iceland and The Food Warehouse have revealed how you can make pancakes in an air fryer.

With the choice of mixing the batter yourself or getting a ready-made just-add-water kit, making pancakes is easy peasy and cooking them in an air fryer promises now burnt and broken pancakes too.

How to cook pancakes in an air fryer

If you want to try out the pancake day air fryer recipe now, you are in luck as we have the full recipe for you by Iceland.

Ingredients:

230g self-raising flour

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 tbsp golden caster sugar

3 eggs

200ml milk

40g butter for cooking

Method:

Mix the flour, baking powder and caster sugar in a large bowl. Create a well in the centre of the bowl and then add the eggs and the milk. Whisk together until smooth then pour into a jug. Heat a large knob of butter in the air fryer base (remove the grid) for 2 mins or until the butter looks frothy, pour in 3 rounds of the batter, ensuring the batter doesn’t spread and touch each other. Cook the pancakes on one side for approx 2-3 minutes. Flip the pancakes over and cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Repeat until all the batter is used up. Serve your pancakes stacked up on a plate with a drizzle of maple syrup and any of your favourite toppings. Enjoy!

