It comes after regulated services confirmed back in December that prices would increase by nearly 6%.

Many disagreed with the hike as the cost of living crisis continues and sees more families struggle to afford to pay for bills and everyday needs.

Local services aside from national rail are also increasing their fares, with the capitals Transport for London (TfL) confirming that tube and bus fares would rise.

When are train fares increasing and how much?





Fairs will increase by 5.9% from Sunday, March 5.

All train operators will increase their regulated fares, including season tickets and some off-peak return tickets on long-distance journeys as well as anytime tickets around major cities.

Some train operators are offering discounts despite the increase, with Govia Thameslink railway offering up to 15% discount on advanced tickets on Mondays and Fridays.

Although train companies can set their own prices, they are heavily influenced by the Department for Transport (DfT) due to contracts made during the pandemic.

Back in December, when the rise was confirmed, DfT shared that the increase is 6.4% lower than the inflation figure fare rises are historically based on.

Previously, annual increases in fares were implemented on the first working day of each year, but have been delayed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

When the railway was privatised during the 1990s, regulated fare rises have not been one percentage point above the Retail Price Index (RPI) measure of inflation.

The RPI figure for the previous July is normally used, which this year was 12.3%.