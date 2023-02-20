Liane Bacon-Weekes was walking her dog Moose on the coast path near Strumble Head.

On the track just below Pwll Deri Youth Hostel she noticed that Moose was eating something.

Moose had tucked into a pile of human poo. Liane quickly pulled him away and the pair finished their walk before heading home to Milford Haven.

“About three hours later Moose started stumbling around and became very lethargic,” said Liane. “We took him to straight to the vets and by this point he had also become incontinent.”

Moose has made a complete recovery but was pretty poorly after eating the 'cannabis poo'. (Image: Liane Bacon-Weekes)

The vets kept Moose in, they gave him activated charcoal, put him on a drip and took bloods.

“The bloods came back normal, and other than his symptoms, the only other symptom he had was low body temperature,” said Liane. “This is a classic sign of cannabis intoxication.”

Moose has since made a completely recovery but, in Liane’s words he was ‘pretty poorly’. She said that as he recovered he became ravenously hungry, another sign of cannabis intoxication.

MORE NEWS:

Liane has since researched Moose’s symptoms further and has discovered that Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis, remains in human faeces after eating cannabis.

“When people eat cannabis they poo out 65 per cent of it, which contains low levels of THC, the chemical that gets you high,” she said, “Dogs have more cannabinoid receptors than humans, making dogs more sensitive to the effects of THC.

“There are lots of reports of this online, both this country and across the globe.”

Liane’s research has found that the THC also makes the poo much more appealing to pets and wildlife.

“It’s becoming an increasing problem as people move more towards eating cannabis than smoking it," she said.

"It’s becoming more of an issue at certain locations such as beaches, walking trails and parks.”

She added that human faeces on the coast path was a big problem in the summer, where people walking the path were stopping for the toilet and not dealing with it properly.

She urged anybody needing to take an al fresco toilet stop to leave no trace. Most outdoor enthusiasts recommend digging a small ‘cat pit’ 200 foot from paths and water sources and covering everything up afterwards.

“For dog owners it’s something to be aware of,” said Liane. “And for those who like to partake in the odd hash cake or edible cannabis; if you also like to poo with a view, then please deal with it properly.”

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.