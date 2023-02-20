The weekly soup evenings in the former canteen have been growing in popularity and on Thursday February 23, the doors will be open from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

A tasty, nutritious soup will be available, along with bread, as well as hot dogs, for anyone to eat in or take away – for free!

The warm, friendly space also has free Wi-Fi so why not take the opportunity for some downtime and free dinner?

Everyone is welcome.

Cost of Living funding is being used to extend the scheme throughout February and March.

It was started in January by council staff volunteers and generous donations from council suppliers, with around 120 people of all ages tucking in to free soup and bread every Thursday.

Cabinet member for education and the Welsh language, Cllr Guy Woodham, said: “This fantastic initiative has been enjoyed by lots of people already and this half term is a chance to bring the whole family along.

“Everyone is welcome to join us for a free dinner in a warm, friendly setting at County Hall, Haverfordwest.”