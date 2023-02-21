Millie Marotta’s Secrets of the Sea and Woodland Wild colouring books will be published by Batsford and available from March 2.

Secrets of the Sea will immerse the colourist in the wondrous wildlife from the Arctic waters to the Australian coast, providing the chance to colour dolphins, narwhals, manatees, jellyfish, seahorses and polar bears, bringing each to life.

Woodland Wild will introduce the colourist to intriguing creatures including foxes, fireflies, fallow dear, lemurs, leaf frogs and ladybugs in peaceful pine groves and steamy tropical forests.

Secrets of the Sea by Millie Marotta

Each pocket colouring book has more than 80 pictures to add colour to.

Ms Marotta is a popular illustrator who’s drawings of a wide variety of animals have captivated viewers. Her debut title Animal Kingdom spent 22 weeks as the official paperback non-fiction number 1 in 2015 – a record.

She has sold more than nine million books around the world, with her work being translated into more than 30 languages.

Both Secrets of the Sea and Woodland Wild will be available from March 2 at £5.99 each.

Woodland Wild by Millie Marotta

