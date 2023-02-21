Wales and West Housing has applied to demolish the old Ship and Anchor pub on Fishguard High Street and create a horseshoe shape development accommodating 12 flats.

The application for full planning states that the pub has been out of use for the last ten years and that the flats will be an ‘attractive yet affordable residential development’.

The flats will be within the Fishguard Conservation area and within metres of 17 listed buildings on the High Street.

The development consists of two and three storey buildings. (Image: Planning documents submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council)

The proposed layout is a U-shaped arrangement comprising a three-storey building accommodating five flats to the west of the site; a two-storey building accommodating three flats fronting High Street to the south and an adjoining two storey building to the east accommodation four flats.

There will be a U-shaped, private courtyard to the rear which will be used as a communal garden for the residents of the of the flats as well as narrow strips of landscaping to the frontages and shrubs and a single tree in the external corner.

Local residents, some of whom were not directly notified of the plans, have expressed concern about the size and scale of the flats as well as the lack of parking places for the tenants that would occupy them.

“Many concerns have been voiced by many of the residents and small business in the surrounding area on the impact that such a building of this size will have,” said a spokesperson for the residents on High Street.

“There are many Grade 2 listed buildings in High Street, some just a stone’s throw away from the proposed plan.

“We find it very hard to see how the development will blend in with characteristics of existing buildings.”

The size of the proposed development has not only raised concerns about how it will blend in with the existing streetscape but also worries about its effect on natural light and privacy.

“Some of the proposed two and three storey flats will over-look into people’s living space, outdoor spaces and business,” said the spokesperson. “Which again will have a negative of people lives and business.”

There are also concerns about the lack of parking places for potentially 12 or more vehicles. The development is next to the Co-op car park, which limits parking for customers to two hours. There is no on street parking on the busy High Street and no parking spaces within the current plans.

This has also been flagged up by the town council in its response to the plans.

“There is already a problem with residential parking in this area of Fishguard, along with poor public transport, so additional housing with no proper provision for the additional parking needs does raise a concern,” said the council’s response.

The High Street residents are also concerned about safety, saying that traffic in the area has become more dangerous since the single road bypass was built three years ago.

“We feel, as residents in High Street and Fishguard, let down by those people who should be supporting us and not supporting a monstrosity new-build in the middle of this picturesque town,” said the spokesperson.

“We can all agree that the character of Fishguard has been lost with some of the recent developments and this will again have a negative impact on the town.”

Local residents have until Thursday, February 23, to comment on the application. The reference number for the plans is 22/0869/PA.