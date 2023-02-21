The proposed 7.5 per cent increase, subsidised in part by funds from the second homes council tax premium, was agreed by the county council’s Cabinet on February 14.

It had considered three council tax options for 2023-24, set against a funding gap of £18.6m: an increase of five per cent, seven-and-a-half per cent and 10 per cent.

Members backed the 7.5 per cent increase, which would increase the annual bill of the average Band D property by £62.46, to £1,311.63.

Cllr Jamie Adams said the amendment proposed by the independent group of members for 5.5 per cent was designed to "alleviate the financial pressure on council tax payers."

"We trust it will stimulate a healthy debate, particularly in light of the much improved level of Welsh government funding that Pembrokeshire has received for the coming financial year," he said.

Cllr. Adams said the formal notice of the amendment to the budget had been made within ten working days’ notice, as required under the Council’s constitution.

It states: “£1.394m is required to fund this prudent reduction, which is to be funded by an additional transfer from Reserves in this exceptional time.

“The confidence to consider this action is derived from the Quarter 3 Budget Monitoring Report to Cabinet (Feb 13th 2023) which states that the January Variance Projected Outturn to Rolling Budget stands at £1.272m.

“This figure has largely been achieved by improved budgetary outcomes for Vacancy Management and improved Investment Income.

“Neither of these elements are susceptible to great change at this juncture and therefore reliable in producing an underspend to the 2022/23 Budget which is effectively put into Reserves. It is my proposal to draw upon this capacity.

“This proposal is designed to alleviate the immediate pressure on hard pressed Council Tax Payers whilst maintaining the Service budgets recommended to Council.

“I recognise that this proposal is a short term measure that will have consequences in the MTFP if further cost balancing cannot be achieved.

“I will be pleased to expand upon this proposal at the Council Budget Setting Meeting.”

READ MORE

-----------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.