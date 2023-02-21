Last week Coca-Cola announced that Lilt would no longer be sold, and the popular tangy drink would be replaced by a new Fanta flavour.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) confirmed the change in a statement, explaining that while the drink’s packaging and logo are being changed, the flavour will be back on shelves but known as Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit instead.

Now fans are rushing to eBay to get their hands on the product, with one 500ml bottle of Lilt being sold on the online auction site for £100.

The description of the drink calls it “brand-new, unused, unopened and undamaged”, describing the bottle as “very rare”.

CCEP said: “Keen Lilt fans may have spotted a gradual transition as the drink has made its way into the Fanta family over the past few months, with changes to its packaging and logo.

“Some have even hypothesised on social media that Lilt may be becoming part of the Fanta brand, and one even went as far as producing their own news broadcast-style video.”

The firm’s GB vice-president of commercial development insisted the drink is the same and simply has a new name.

Martin Attock said: “Our main priority with this announcement is to reassure Lilt’s loyal fanbase that absolutely nothing has changed when it comes to the iconic taste of the drink they know and love.

“It’s still bursting with tangy tropical flavours, it’s just got itself a new name.”