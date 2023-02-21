The Baby Bundle Bank was established in 2016, and works across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, with new and good quality second hand items – including clothing, blankets, cots and buggies – being donated to the project.

Over recent years, demand for the scheme has grown from strength to strength, and in 2022, as the cost-of-living crisis intensifies, Plant Dewi provided 204 bundles to families across south west Wales.

Following the success of the scheme, and aided by a strong volunteer base, Plant Dewi have gone on to develop Baby Bundles Bank hubs in five areas across west Wales – Aberystwyth, Carmarthen, Cross Hands, Steynton and Pembroke Dock – where donors can drop off their items and where referrers can pick up bundles.

The project receives referrals from family support agencies, health visitors, perinatal teams, midwives, domestic abuse agencies, and also works closely with these referrers to ensure that bespoke bundles are delivered to those in need, when they need it.

Speaking following his visit to Plant Dewi, Cefin Campbell, MS for Mid and West Wales, said: “I was blown away by the terrific work Plant Dewi and its team hardworking volunteers are undertaking through the Baby Bundle Bank scheme to support families across south west Wales.

"Sadly, we know that child poverty is rife in many communities across Mid & West Wales – with recent estimates showing that over a third of children in Pembrokeshire are living in poverty.

"The escalating cost-of-living is only likely to see more households face financial hardship and uncertainty, and therefore the lifeline Plant Dewi provides to so many families across south west Wales truly cannot be understated.”

Catrin Eldred, Manager of Plant Dewi said: “I was delighted to welcome Cefin Campbell to Plant Dewi and have an opportunity to discuss the work we have been doing in supporting families across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire through the Baby Bundle Bank project.

"As the cost-of-living crisis intensifies, we’re seeing a growing demand for support and assistance across west Wales from new parents facing hardship and uncertainty, and it was useful to highlight these challenges to Cefin.”

For more information on the Baby Bundle Bank scheme delivered by Plant Dewi, and how to donate or benefit from the project, email bbbplantdewi@plantdewi.co.uk - or contact Plant Dewi on 01267 221551.