Philippa Evans, a Health Care Support Practitioner in Integrated Psychological Therapies, took on the challenge to raise money for the ward, where her father received support and care.

She completed her swims at beaches across Pembrokeshire including Broad Haven, Little Haven, Fishguard and Angle.

Philippa said: “My heart melted when I walked into the room and saw the patients watching a film on the projector that had been bought with the funds.

“It was also great the see the sensory items, which are now available for everyone to use on the ward. My Dad would have been so proud, the 40 swims were worth it.”

Chloe Morgan, Junior Sister, said: ''The money Philippa has raised for Ward 12 in memory of her dad has made a significant difference to patient care, ensuring we have activities and equipment to stimulate our patients.

“Thank you from all of the team for helping to improve patient experience on Ward 12.''

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, visit www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk.

