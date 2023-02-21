The show was written and directed by Valmai Jones from Parama2 and is a musical story following a close-knit group of friends who worked together in a factory.

During their time, they sang, laughed and danced together, finding strength in their friendship while the world was changing around them.

However, a tear happened in the friendship and when a reunion is planned, one of them is not invited.

The show is based on experiences of factory women, while paying homage to them.

The show features Gillian Elisa, Lowri-Ann Richards, Clare Hingott, Olwen Rees and Mary-Anne Roberts.

Gillian will be recognisable by fans of Billy Elliot, as she started as ‘grandma’ in the West End production for five years and played Nana Pat in Stella and Sabrina in Pobl y Cwm.

The show was performed at a number of locations across Wales prior to the covid pandemic, and is now back on the road, visiting the Torch Theatre on Thursday, March 23.

You can see Tic Toc at the Torch Theatre on Thursday, March 23, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 or £12 for concessions and can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.

