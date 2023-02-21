The county has a total of 71 public toilets, with the remaining 55 not being classed as accessible should someone with a disability need to use them, which equates to 23 per cent.

The research by QS Supplies shows that Pembrokeshire has 16 accessible public toilets.

The data was compiled from The Great British Public Toilet Map by QS Supplies.

QS Supplies’ research found that across the UK, there has been a 19 per cent decrease in public toilets funded by the local authorities over the last six years.

This has been hampered by the closures of establishments such as pubs, cafes, restaurants etc during and following the covid-19 pandemic.

A survey by Euan’s Guide stated that 78 per cent of people with disabilities said they avoided going somewhere that didn’t have an accessible toilet, with the same percentage saying they had come across an accessible toilet that they were unable to enter.

QS Supplies stated that in the 1960s, turnstiles on public bathrooms were banned due to the restriction on accessibility, but that this has since been overturned to allow for paid entry into the toilets.

Local authorities are not legally required to provide public toilets and a large number across the UK have been closed to assist with cutting costs.

Meanwhile Pembrokeshire County Council is asking residents to comment on public toilets provision in the wake of severe financial pressures facing local authorities.

Public toilet provision costs the council approximately £600,000 a year.

Provision of public toilets is not a statutory duty, but Pembrokeshire County Council says it recognises the importance of toilet facilities to residents, visitors and the economy.

