Dyfed-Powys Police has joined forces with South Wales Police, Gwent Police and North Wales Police for a National Police Chiefs Council campaign which will last for three weeks and is supported by GoSafe.

The force states that drivers are four times more likely to crash when using a phone, including calling, texting, using the internet or streaming music and videos.

New legislation has been introduced, making it clearer that using a phone for the internet, checking social media, streaming and uploading content while driving is also illegal.

Consequences range from a £200 fine and six points on the licence for a one-time offence to a ban and £1,000 fine if caught twice.

New drivers – who have passed within two years of being caught – face having their licence revoked if caught once.

The campaign is part of the Fatal 5 campaign and the three-week operation began on Monday, February 20.

Chris Neve, chief inspector at Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “When you get behind the wheel it is your responsibility to stay focused and alert. This means you absolutely shouldn’t be making or receiving calls, texting, tweeting, searching the internet, streaming music, or anything else that takes your attention from the road.

“We know that the majority of drivers do put their phone away or on silent, but it’s concerning that there are still people out there willing to risk driving whilst distracted.

“We are more than happy to support this NPCC operation but remind those intent on breaking the law that keeping our roads safe is a year-round commitment for police in Wales and our work will not stop when the campaign comes to an end.”

If you have witnessed a driving offence and have video or photo evidence, you can upload it to be reviewed here: gosafesnap.wales