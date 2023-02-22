Gary Blount, 43, of Cwmfelin Boeth, Whitland, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 16.

On February 14, he had been in Haverfordwest Magistrates Court where he denied two counts of sexually assaulting a child.

The two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching, are alleged to have taken place on a victim aged between the ages five and seven in Pembrokeshire between October 6, 2014, and October 5, 2016.

He had been granted conditional bail until his date at Swansea Crown Court with the condition that he is not to contact the witnesses either directly or indirectly, have contact with any child under 18 unsupervised and must reside and sleep each night at his Whitland address.

He was back in court on February 16, this time at Llanelli Magistrates, where he was charged with one count of breaking his bail conditions by contacting named individuals that he was banned from contacting.

He admitted the breaking bail conditions and the court revoked his bail conditions.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on March 17.

-------------------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.