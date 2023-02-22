Denny Young has been part of Tenby RNLI for 51 years, and has been presented with a certificate in recognition of his many years of service since he joined the crew in 1971, serving alongside hs brother Roy.

He is now proud that the family RNLI tradition continues with his own son Dan, who is a deputy coxswain at the Tenby station.

Over the years, Denny has served as shore crew, inshore lifeboat helmsman, all-weather lifeboat crew, second mechanic, head launcher and finally, Deputy Launching Authority.

MORE NEWS

Denny has been involved with a significant number of calls over his many years at the station.

Amongst the most notable services was the rescue of an injured swimmer off Monkstone Point in 1986, in which Denny was the helmsman of the inshore lifeboat.

For this rescue, Denny - along with other crewmembers - was awarded the RNLI vellum for gallantry.

He was also crew on the Tyne class lifeboat RFA Sir Galahad during the rescue of a fisherman from the FV Silver Stream at Rhossili in 1989, in which the RNLI’s silver medal for gallantry was awarded to former coxswain, Alan Thomas.

As well as serving for many years alongside his brother Roy, Denny has served lifelong friends, for whom he always had the greatest respect.

Tenby RNLI spokesman Ben James said: "Everyone at Tenby station wishes Denny a well earned and happy retirement."

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.