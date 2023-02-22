The collection of artwork is from the Saltwater Studio shop in Pembroke, and includes the work of proprietor Amanda Griffiths.

The exhibition showcases posters and prints, sterling silver jewellery and hand felted pictures.

Amanda’s artwork is heavily influenced by the Pembrokeshire coastline and is created and reproduced in a variety of media.

After graduating in graphics and packaging at Oxford Brookes University Amanda worked for 16 years in the design industry but always had a creative flair for producing gifts and homeware.

The artwork features her ever-changing range of posters, prints, greetings cards and coasters, all designed by Amanda and inspired by local scenery.

Sue Powell creates hand-felted pictures, most of which are of our local seas and the birds that live or visit each year.

Visiting Skomer regularly, Sue takes photographs which she then studies before producing her accurate and colourful pictures.

Serennu sterling silver jewellery is presented by Karen Clarkson. Karen uses shells found on local beaches from which to cast her pieces – necklaces, bracelets and earrings - which are all individual and uniquely made from moulded and melted silver.

Amanda said : “We are delighted to be exhibiting our work at the Torch Gallery. We don’t have space to present all we offer at Saltwater Studio but we hope people find our work inspiring and a reflection of the beauty of our county.”

The exhibition from Saltwater Studio is on display until next Tuesday, February 28, when the theatre box office is open.

