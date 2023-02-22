The short illustrated talk at Narberth RAOB Social Club will be given by Brian Harries.

It will be followed by a presentation of a donation from the South Pembrokeshire Provincial Grand Lodge RAOB, better known as the Buffs.

MORE NEWS

The lodge has been fundraising for the charity throughout the year at the instigation of its Provincial Grand Primo, Eric Bates.

The talk, on Monday March 20, starts at 7pm.

There is free admission and tea and biscuits.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.