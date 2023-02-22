According to reports from The Sun, the popular show narrated by Harry Hill will not be returning for another series.

First airing in 1990 with presenter Jeremy Beadle, You’ve Been Framed became a comedic staple on TV, airing the publics' worst and funniest moments.

You've Been Framed 'axed' from ITV

A TV insider told The Sun: “The fact that You’ve Been Framed has been shelved is a sad sign of the times.

“It’s a different world to Jeremy Beadle’s heyday. Why would viewers tune in to a show featuring funny videos when they could see the same sort of thing on the internet?

Missed tonight's NEW EPISODE?



There is a second chance to see it starting on ITV+1 now...



Or catch-up via https://t.co/KrLyxo870O @itvhub pic.twitter.com/wwT2gmBb7t — You've Been Framed! (@YouveBeenFramed) August 27, 2022

“Silly clips are hugely popular on social media and the right video can go viral. There’s a thrill in achieving that — even though you don’t earn the £250 fee which You’ve Been Framed paid for contributions.”

The You’ve Been Framed page on the ITV website appears to have been removed, along with it the instructions on submitting videos.

Fans have taken to social media to talk about the news, with one user noting the influence of rising video apps such as TikTok.

They said: “We have the likes of Tiktok, YouTube and Twitter for watching people doing idiotic stuff and saying funny and sometimes distasteful stuff. I feel You've Been Framed just couldn't adapt.”