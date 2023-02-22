A 54-year-old woman's action in sending a card through the post to a man was in breach of a restraining order, magistrates in Haverfordwest have been told.
Deborah Wood of Dairy Park Grove, Hakin appeared before the court on Monday, February 20.
She admitted breaching the order on February 15.
The order had been imposed by the same court last September, with the intent of preventing her from contacting the man via the postal system.
She was fined £80 with £85 costs.
