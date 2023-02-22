The Tenby-born singer and guitarist, who now lives in Reynalton, has been performing in Pembrokeshire since the early 1960s.

Billy regularly plays in hotels, clubs and private functions and throughout 2022, he set out once again to raise vital funds for a local charity.

He released a new 26-track album, called On to the Past, with the money raised from the sale of the CDs and his gigs benefitting the Paul Sartori Foundation.

The Pembrokeshire-based hospice at home service, assists people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

Bill was delighted to raise the staggering sum of £2,250, and recently visited Paul Sartori House in Winch Lane, Haverfordwest to present a cheque to them.

Toni Dorkings, Paul Sartori community fundraiser, said “We are so very grateful to people like Billy Cole, who use their talents to help Paul Sartori nurses make a difference in our community - and of course, to the people who bought this CD without whom we could not offer the services that we do here in Pembrokeshire.”

Billy said: “I have supported a few local charities over the years. This last year was no exception, and I have heard nothing but good things about this local charity, the Paul Sartori Foundation.

"So I wanted to give something back for the excellent work they do in our community.”

The services provided by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home enable people in the later stages of any life-limiting illness to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, pain free and surrounded by those they hold most dear, if that is their wish.

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire community.

For more information on the charity and its services,visit www.paulsartori.org, or phone 01437 763223.

