Western Telegraph submitted a freedom of information request to the force asking for the details of how many thefts from supermarkets had been reported each year in 2020, 2021, and 2022, and how many charges or summons had been brought against them.

The data reflects supermarkets Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Tesco and Co Op.

Over the three years, almost 1,000 incidents of theft from any of the above supermarkets were reported in Pembrokeshire.

In 2020, 271 thefts were reported. This decreased slightly in 2021, with 252 being reported, but 2022, saw a big rise as 394 thefts were reported in the county, bringing the total to 917 over the three-year period.

MORE NEWS:

Over the three year period, 150 people were either charged or summonsed in relation to the offences, coming in at around one fifth of the crimes committed.

In 2020, there were 56 individuals either charged or summonsed, with 26 in 2021 and 68 in 2022.

The number of people who were convicted of the offences was not provided by the force due to the time constraints within the FOI time frame.

The figures suggest that the increase in thefts could be related to the cost-of-living crisis with figures in 2022 the highest as the UK battles with inflating costs for everyday items including food and of course the soaring energy costs.

In December, the British Retail Consortium said that shoplifting cost UK retailers £663 million in 2020-21.

--------------------------------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.