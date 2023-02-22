A 36-year-old man accused of stalking has been remanded in custody for two months before his next court hearing.
Joshua Spicer of Castle Terrace, Narberth appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, February 20.
He admitted causing criminal damage to a police cell in Aberystwyth the previous Saturday, February 18, but denied a charge of stalking a woman between February 3 and February 18.
It is alleged that Spicer went to the woman’s work place and home address; gave her unwanted gifts and attention and sent her a social media request.
The magistrates remanded him in custody on both counts, and he will next appear before the court on April 24.
