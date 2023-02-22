Joshua Spicer of Castle Terrace, Narberth appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, February 20.

He admitted causing criminal damage to a police cell in Aberystwyth the previous Saturday, February 18, but denied a charge of stalking a woman between February 3 and February 18.

It is alleged that Spicer went to the woman’s work place and home address; gave her unwanted gifts and attention and sent her a social media request.

The magistrates remanded him in custody on both counts, and he will next appear before the court on April 24.

