The Swedish ferry company is to introduce the Stena Nordica on the Fishguard to Rosslare route.

In an announcement today, Wednesday February 22, the company said that this will secure the future stablity of the route.

The port is currently without a ferry while repairs and maintenance are carried out to the 1981-built Stena Europe.

The vessel has been out of service since the night of Saturday, February 11, when a fire broke out in a fuel pipe to one of the engines.

The Stena Europe is expected to return to Fishguard to resume sailings early next month.

The Stena Eirope has been on the route since 2002. (Image: Stena Line)

It is understood that the plans to introduce the new ferry on the route had been formulated before the fire incident.

A spokesman for Stena Line said that the Stena Nordica - built in 2000 - has been operating in the Baltic Sea.

It is a familiar ship on the Irish Sea, having provided temporary relief cover on several Irish Sea routes over the last few years. It is scheduled to replace Stena Europe in July.

Stena Line will now commence a formal consultation with the unions representing the crew of Stena Europe, which has operated on the route since 2002.

A commitment has been given to ensure they will all be offered roles on the Stena Nordica or other Stena Line vessels on the Irish Sea.

The Stena Nordica has been operating in the Baltic Sea. (Image: Stena Line)

Stena Line also owns the port of Fishguard, where employees remain unaffected by today’s announcement

Paul Grant, trade director (Irish Sea) said: “Over the last decade, Stena Line has invested heavily in its Irish Sea routes with a combination of new tonnage and a range of port facility upgrades.

"I’m pleased to announce that we have now managed to secure an upgraded vessel from within our fleet, which is fully equipped for the purpose of operating full-time on our popular Fishguard-Rosslare service.

“Stena Europe has operated on the route for many years, and we are delighted we have been able to secure the Stena Nordica on a permanent basis.

"Stena Nordica is currently being upgraded with increased passenger capacity and a range of new and improved facilities, which will offer an enhanced customer experience.”

He concluded: “We are mindful that Stena Europe has been operating Fishguard – Rosslare for many years, so we will be doing our level best to ensure as smooth a transition as possible as we embark upon an exciting new chapter for the route.”

