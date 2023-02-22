Neil Jones will be at Vision Arts in Haverfordwest for a one-day masterclass on dancing.

The former World Latin Champion partnered former footballer-turned-sports pundit Alex Scott in 2019.

He also danced with Eastenders star Nina Wadia in 2021.

Neil began dancing at the age of three and has danced ballet. He is trained in tap, modern, ballroom and Latin styles.

He spent more than a decade dancing with fellow Strictly professional Katya Jones. During that decade, the pair won the World Professional Latin Showdance Championships in 2015 and won the National Professional Champions crown four times.

MORE NEWS:

Neil will be at Vision Arts in Haverfordwest on Tuesday, March 14 where he will be giving tips to attendees of his masterclasses, bringing his experience as a choreographer and more than three decades of experience to aid Pembrokeshire’s dancers.

There will be two masterclasses on March 14, one for children aged seven to 16 (4.30pm to 6pm) and one for those aged 16 and over, including adults (6.30pm to 8pm).

Find out more and book your spot in the masterclass by visiting https://www.visionartswales.com/masterclasses

-------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.