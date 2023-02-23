Lenard and Christopher Williams have submitted plans to Pembrokeshire County Council for nine accommodation cabins among other plans to allow for the enhancement of the fishery business at Millbrook, Manorowen.

The plans submitted to the council earlier this month are for nine accommodation cabins, one reception cabin and a bicycle shed which the application says will “allow for the enhancement of the existing fishery business, which is a diversification of the former agricultural and equine.”

The total area involved covers 0.98 hectares. Currently the site is used as a private fishery called Millford Trout Fishery and storage of top soil.

Also discussed in the plans is the previous consultation with nearby Ysgol Glannau Gwaun about the potential for the students to become involved in the environmental/natural enhancement measures.

The proposals for the new cabins would – if approved – see them made of light brown exposed timber, treated with wood preservative for the walls, blue or grey natural slate for the roof, timber frame windows and doors with contrast dark stain. The existing bitumen road and rolled Hoggin tracks will be replaced with BodPave and a grass parking system and the lighting will be chrome LED soft downlights.

MORE NEWS:

Parts of the development area is bounded by hedgebanks.

The plans would see six new car parking spaces on top of the 10 existing spaces and will keep the two current disabled bays. The bicycle shed would add 14 bicycle storage spaces.

The plans would see four full-time and two part-time jobs created.

Full details can be found by visiting www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/planning-applications and searching for the reference 22/1005/PA. The plans and supporting documents can also be viewed at County Hall during normal working hours.

Anyone wishing to make a representation on the application can do so by the above link or by writing to Director of Community Services, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.

If making a representation by the latter option, the reference for the planning application must be included.

The deadline for representations is March 8, 2023.

------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.