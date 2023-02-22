Despite grey skies overhead, the rain stayed away, and the event – organised by the Tenby RNLI fundraising committee – brought its usual thrills, spills and fun for everyone.

The square had been decorated by the lifeboat crew and each one of yesterday's races, on Tuesday, February 21, was hotly contested.

Determination from some of the youngest competitors. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

There were so many entrants for the nine to 12-year-old category that they had to be divided into two races, while 15 entries for the adult race is thought to be a record.

From the moment the Mayor of Tenby, Councillor Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, sent them on their way, the runners were flipping their pancakes and flying along Tudor Square which was alive with cheering and laughter.

Crew members were joined by RNLI mascot Stormy Stan. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Once again, the eagerly-anticipated crew race proved the highlight of the morning.

The usual amount of pushing and shoving nearly sending harbourmaster Chris sprawling ,but Stormy Stan was on hand to sort it all out.

President Shan Thomas, Althea Shaw and Sarah Waring hung on bravely to the finishing tape despite the advancing hordes!

The challenge was not as easy as it looked! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Nothing went to waste as seagulls swooped down and had a fine time with the dropped pancakes!

The square got a good clean-up when the seagulls swooped in on the hunt for tasty morsels. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Tenby RNLI fundraising branch chairman Nicole Evans said: “Altogether, over £480 was raised for the RNLI and it was good to see Tudor Square alive with happy visitors and locals enjoying the fun together.

"What better way to spend a dull February Tuesday morning and help keep our lifeboat and crew saving lives.”

There were some impressive pancake-tossing skills in the adults' race. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

She thanked coxswain Phil John and his crew for all their help, the committee for their efforts, and to the Baytree for allowing the organisers to gather there and for fuelling them with coffee before the start.

There was a special mention to Jo Thomas for the advertising and social media and for sourcing many of the prizes and to the mayor and town clerk for their help and support, and for adding some welcome colour to the occasion.

Stormy Stan and the crew were ready with the collection buckets. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The registration for the races was in the capable hands of Jayne Hughes, Barbara Pegg, Jan Evans and Liz Green.

Chris Moore sorted out the risk assessment and collection buckets and Linzi Sellers was kept busy handing out the pans and pancakes.

Sylvie Morgan was in charge of prizes which varied from knitted lifeboatmen to passes for Folly Farm and Heatherton.

The event brought a sunny smile to Tudor Square on a grey day. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The committee would like to thank them and the Five Arches Tavern, Two Red Dogs and Underground for generously donating prizes. These were augmented by wine and chocolates provided by committee members.