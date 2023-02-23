They have been taking photos of everything from sunrises and beaches to fungi and sheep, and we've been loving seeing their photos.

Here are just some of our recent favourites.

Broadhaven. Picture: Jackie Lawrence (Image: Jackie Lawrence (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Lambs. Picture: Liam Woolley (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Riverfront, Haverfordwest. Picture: Wez Jones (Image: Wez Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

MORE NEWS:

Frederica showing off her good side. Picture: Cellew Dorset Downs & flock (Image: Cellew Dorset Downs and flock (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Sunrise. Picture: Jenny Ambler (Image: Jenny Ambler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Fungi growing in Gwaun Valley. Picture: Marc Evans (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Clear waters at Goodwick. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries (Image: Donna-Marie Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

The Western Telegraph Camera Club has more than 2,600 members.

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.