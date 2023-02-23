The procession, which is organised by Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre, will see local school pupils and care in the community members and their dazzling dragons walk down the High Street of St Davids, supported by the 948 Haverfordwest and City of St Davids Squadron ATC band.

Pupils from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, Ysgol Croesgoch and prep school pupils from Castle School, Haverfordwest will also be joined by the Mayor and Dean of St Davids.

MORE NEWS

Oriel y Parc manager, Claire Bates said: “It’s been great to see the amazing dragon designs coming to life during the free workshops that have been delivered by local artist Elly Morgan.

“Anyone can join the parade or line the streets to support the event and we’d encourage everyone to wear anything that celebrates Welsh culture to help kick off the St David’s Day weekend in style.”

Visitors to Oriel y Parc on March 4 or 5 will also be in with a chance of receiving a free bunch of daffodils, with a limited number also being given out at Carew Castle and Castell Henllys on these dates.

Bunches will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.

To see a full list of events being held in St Davids from 18 February to 4 March to celebrate St David’s Day, visit www.stdavids.gov.uk.

For more information about Oriel y Parc, including opening times, events and exhibitions, visit www.orielyparc.co.uk.

