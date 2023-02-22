Jonathan Pierce, 60, of Fron Hill, Whitland, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 9.

He was caught on August 4 doing 46mph in a Mini Cooper on the A40 Llandewi Velfrey to Penblewin, where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £192, given five points on his licence and ordered to pay £76 surcharge and £90 costs.

Paul Michael Stevens, 40, of Chestnut Tree Drive, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 9.

He was caught on August 4 doing 40mph in a Citroen Relay on the A40 Llandewi Velfrey to Penblewin, where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £107, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £42 surcharge and £90 costs.

Natalie Jane Thomas, 34, of Velfrey Road, Whitland, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 9.

She was caught on August 4 doing 40mph in a BMW 120 on Ostrey Hill, St Clears, where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £153, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £61 surcharge and £90 costs.

Dennis Evans, 43, of Tenby Road, St Clears, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 17.

He was caught on August 15 doing 81mph in an Audi A6 on the A48 Nantycaws, where the limit is 70mph.

He was fined £40, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £16 surcharge and £90 costs.

Daniel Luke France-Miller, 34, of Tiers Cross, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 16 and appeared before the court on February 15 for punishment.

He was caught on July 6 doing 62mph in a Ssangyong Korado Sports on Troopers Lane, Freystrop, Haverfordwest, where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £500, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £200 surcharge and £110 costs.

Kimberley Marion Jones, 36, of Upper Terrace, Letterston, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 15.

She was caught on August 10 doing 47mph in an Audi A4 on Stonelea, Hill Mountain in Haverfordwest, where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £228, given four points on her licence and ordered to pay £136 surcharge and £90 costs.

She was fined a further £114 for unfit tyres after admitting the tread depth on the tyre on the front nearside of the vehicle was less than 1.6mm deep.

MORE NEWS:

Anthony James Mann, 31, of Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 15.

He was caught on August 11 doing more than the 30mph speed limit in a Volkswagen Crafter on Dale Road, Hubberston, Pembrokeshire.

He was fined £289, given four points on his licence and ordered to pay £115 surcharge and £90 costs.

Natalie Jane Morris, 39, of Bush Row, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 15.

She was caught on August 11 doing 61mph in a Volkswagen Golf on the A487 St Davids Road, Haverfordwest, where the limit is 40mph.

She was fined £80, given four points on her licence and ordered to pay £32 surcharge and £90 costs.

John Scourfield, 47, of Oaktree Close, Brynna, Pontyclun, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 15.

He was caught on August 9 doing 42mph in a Land Rover Range Rover Evoque on the A4066 Broadway, Laugharne, where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £440, given four points on his licence and ordered to pay £176 surcharge and £90 costs.

Lewis Edward Vine, 33, of Tanhouse Lane, Malvern, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 15.

He was caught on August 9 doing 35mph in a Volkswagen Golf on the A4066, Broadway, Laugharne, where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £76, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £90 costs.

Edward Phillips, 32, of Cols y Gongol, Fishguard, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 15.

He was caught on July 8 doing more than the 40mph limit on the A478 Blaenffos, Cardigan, in a BMW 118D.

He was fined £184, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £110 costs.

----------------------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.