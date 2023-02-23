Jesse Nicholson, 43, of Marsh Road, Tenby, admitted theft from a shop at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 16.

Nicholson admitted stealing two bottles of Hollow and Bourne Gin from Sainsbury’s in Tenby at a value of £18.76.

MORE NEWS:

Nicholson was ordered to pay £80 fine, £18.76 compensation and £85 costs.

Nicholson was also charged with a second count of theft from a shop relating to September 24, stealing a pack of nuts and a bottle of wine to the value of £9.25 from Kiln Park Garage in Tenby.

Nicholson was fined £80 for this offence, which was admitted.

----------------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.