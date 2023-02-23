Dyfed-Powys Police applied for a detention order for more than £8,000 from Daniel Lee Drabble.

The funds – totalling £8,500 – was seized from Drabble, 36, of Ffynnoncyff Farm, Ferwig, just outside Cardigan, on February 14 at 1.22pm.

On February 16, Llanelli Magistrates Court granted the order, allowing the force to keep hold of the money for six months under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

It is not the first large sum of money seized from Drabble by police.

On June 23, 2022, the force took £17,412.50 from the defendant’s car and flat which they have been holding on to, with Llanelli Magistrates Court granting a further six-month detention order on December 20.

On August 2, 2022, £8,775 was seized from Drabble, with the court allowing the funds to be held for a further six months on January 30, this year.

The initial £17,412.50 was seized from Drabble during a drugs raid where they are reported to have found 224.6g of cannabis resin alongside the money and weighing scales, mobile phones, herbal cannabis as well as numerous deposits of cash.

The monetary figures and dates of initial seizure were provided to the Tivyside Advertiser by Dyfed-Powys Police.