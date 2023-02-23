Paul Andrew Godbold, 35, of Spring Grove, Haverfordwest, initially denied four charges which related to more than 500 indecent images of children.

Godbold was charged with making 276 category A indecent images of a child – the most graphic and serious category, 139 category B indecent images and 128 category C indecent images. Each of the categories is a separate charge.

The images are alleged to have been taken between 2019 and 2021.

He also faced a charge of possessing an extreme pornographic and sexually offensive image involving a dog which was found in April 2021.

He initially denied the charges and was due to stand trial on February 22, but he appeared at Swansea Crown Court on that date where he changed his plea, entering a guilty plea to all four charges.

A pre-sentence report has been ordered and he has been granted bail. He is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for sentence on March 15.

