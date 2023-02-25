To place any family notices click here.

Sheila Morris (Haverfordwest)

Sheila passed away at Highgrove Residential Home on February 9 aged 88 years. Loving wife to the late Billy, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service, Wednesday, March 1, at 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Donations in memory of Sheila for Dementia Friendly Haverfordwest may be sent c/o Mrs. R. Roles, Garnwen, Brynberian, Crymych, SA41 3TH. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

William Hywel Davies (Robeston West)

A service to celebrate the life of the late William Hywel Davies, 'Hywel' formerly of Robeston West has been arranged for March 7 at 2pm at Tiers Cross Chapel. Hywel's passing in March 2020 coincided with pandemic restrictions preventing a public funeral service. The service has been arranged as an opportunity to express appreciation and acknowledgement of Hywel's work and support for numerous organisations. All who knew Hywel will be most welcome.

Siriol Roberts (Saundersfoot)

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, February 13 at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest. Siriol, aged 82, was the dearly loved wife of Richard (Dick). Much loved mum of David (and partner Kim), Mike (and wife Pauline). Very much loved by her grandchildren Joe, Emme, Carla, Jake, Naomi, Jamie and family and great grandchildren. Treasured sister of Gwyn (and wife Irene).

It was Siriol's wish not to have a funeral or memorial service, but we hope her many friends and relatives will think of her and recall treasured memories.

Seamus Loughlin

The death occurred peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 7 of Seamus Loughlin, aged 79. He was surrounded by his loved ones. He was a beloved husband to Diane, a devoted father to Julie, Suzanne, Anthony and Andrew and father-in-law to Huw and Stephen. He was also a kind and loving Grampy and Great-Grampy. Seamus was so deeply loved and will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

The funeral will take place at St David & St Patrick Catholic Church, Haverfordwest on Wednesday, March 8 at 10am followed by interment at City Road Cemetery, Haverfordwest. The family would be pleased to see mourners wearing a hint of something green as a nod to Seamus' proud Irish heritage, if they so wish. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son, Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Gethin Evans (Solva)

Gethin, former headteacher of Solva CP School, passed away on February 15. Much loved husband, father and dadcu. He will be greatly missed by Maureen, Alyson, Rebecca and Matthew, Martin, Mike, Caitlin, Lewis, Owen, Oliver, Bobby and Poppy.

Funeral service at St. Michaels R.C. Church, New Street, St. Davids on Tuesday, February 28 at 10am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Narberth at 12.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Gethin to the British Heart Foundation c/o W.G. Bernard Mathias & Daughter, 62 New Street, St. Davids SA62 6SU.

Dorothy Street (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Ashdale Care Home, Pembroke on Sunday February 5 of Dorothy Street, formerly of Grove Hill, Pembroke. She was 92.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 28 with a service at St. Mary's Church, Pembroke at 1pm followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium at 2.30pm. Prior to this, Dorothy will be received into St. Mary's Church on Monday, February 27 at 4pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Dorothy for the Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Michael Norman Owens (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen on Saturday, February 18 of Michael Norman Owens, aged 75 years of Westaway Drive, Hakin, Milford Haven. Much loved husband of Pam, devoted father and father-in-law of Abigail, Matthew and Elin, adored grandfather of Catrin and Max and beloved brother of Hillary.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, March 2 at 3.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Immediate family flowers. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Delyth Gaynor "Gay" Robinson (Letterston)

Gaynor passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on January 28 aged 77 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many friends.

Funeral on Monday, March 6 with a service at 1pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. A funeral reception will be held at Letterston Memorial Hall from 3pm. Could anyone wishing to attend this please email Tristan at delythgaynor@hotmail.co.uk. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be made payable to Parkinson's UK and sent c/o The Treasurer, Mrs. Kay Kindon, Parkinsons UK Pembrokeshire Branch, 34, Smokehouse Quay, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, SA73 3BD. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son (01437) 763821.

David Emrys Davies (Haverfordwest)

The death occurred peacefully at Parc Y Lyn Nursing Home, Ambleston on Friday, February 10 of David Emrys Davies, aged 87 years of Clover Park, Haverfordwest. Much loved husband of Tricia, Emrys will be dearly missed by his devoted family and friends.

The funeral service will be private. Donations if desired for Withybush Hospital Cancer Day Unit Appeal may be sent to Mrs. Trish George, Treasurer c/o 12 Mariners Way, Steynton, Milford Haven, SA73 1AZ.

William Granville Davies (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Sunday, February 12 at St Teresa's Rest Home, Granville, formerly of Heol Emrys, Fishguard. Beloved husband of the late June, father of Lorna and Sandra, Grampa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at The Chapel of Rest, Fishguard on Saturday, February 25 at 11.30am, followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Eva Rosina Oldfield (nee Merriman)

Passed away peacefully aged 94 in Brisbane Australia on February 10. Rosina will be sadly missed by family and friends.

Geoffrey Brant (Haverfordwest)

Geoff passed away at Withybush Hospital on February 7 aged 77 years. Loving husband of the late Beryl, brother to Jim, father and father-in-law to Alison and Aiden, Martin and Michelle. Much loved grampa to Sasha, Gemma, Seth and Scarlett, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service, Monday, March 6 at 10am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Donations in memory of Geoff for The RAF Benevolent Fund can be made via www.rafbf.org. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Catherine Mary Orr (Haverfordwest)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Saturday, February 4 of Catherine Mary Orr aged 85 years. Catherine, a much-loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother, will be sadly missed.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, February 27 at Emmanuel Church, Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest at 1pm followed by interment at Honeyborough cemetery. There will be family flowers only. Funeral arrangements conducted by E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680.

Diana Marjorie Johns (Narberth)

The death occurred of Diana Marjorie Johns, aged 82 years at South Pembrokeshire Hospital on Thursday, February 16. Her daughter, Sarah and son-in-law, Gareth were by her side, as she passed away, peacefully. Beloved wife of Terry, much loved mum to Sarah, Simon and families. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 28 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for Cancer Research UK c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Gordon Oughton (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Saturday, February 4 of Gordon Oughton, aged 90 years of Waterloo Road, Hakin, Milford Haven. Beloved husband of the late Delwyn, father to Tina and Jayne and grandfather to Scott, Grant, Rhys and Lauren and great grandfather to Morgan. Much loved, Gordon will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

The funeral service was held on Friday, February 24 at 11.30am at St. David's Church, Hubberston followed by a strictly private interment for immediate family only. There were family flowers only, donations if desired for The RNLI may be sent to Mr. John Haughey, 12 Hayston Avenue, Hakin, Milford Haven. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

John Phillips (Cosheston)

The death occurred peacefully on Friday, February 10 of John Phillips aged 95 years of Cosheston, Pembroke Dock. Beloved wife of the late Pauline, much loved Dad of Trevor and Valerie.

The funeral service was held on Friday, February 24 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10am. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for The Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Calvin Pugsley

Aged 84, former journalist, Calvin, sadly passed away on January 28 at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest. Much loved by partner Mabyn, children Julian and Carolyn, and Angela. He will be greatly missed by his family and valued friends.

His memorial service will take place at St Martin of Tours Church in Haverfordwest at 11.30am on Monday, February 27. Family flowers only, but donations gratefully received in memory of Calvin to EthiopiaAID ethiopiaid.org.uk/donate-now/ "And death shall have no dominion".

Anthony John Jones (Milford Haven)

“Do not go gentle into that good night, Rage, rage against the dying of the light.” Tony Jones, formerly of Milford Haven, passed away on Sunday, January 15 at his home in Sunbury-on-Thames at the age of 65. He will be sadly missed by sister, Bronwen, nephews Stephen and Simon Blackshaw, family and friends. The son of the late Frank and Betty Jones of Milford Haven, Tony had worked in London for many years but still maintained ties with his hometown.

Valmai Reed (Gwaun Valley, formerly Rosebush)

Suddenly on Thursday, February 9, Val of Delnant, Gwaun Valley, passed away aged 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Arthur, devoted mother of Dyfed, Hefyn and Mair, respected mother-in-law of Ann, Andrea and Mark, loving mum to her grandchildren. A loving sister to Ken and Jean, a sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many.

Public funeral service on Saturday, March 4 at The Chapel of Rest, Feidt Castell, Fishguard at 11.30am followed by interment at Jabes Cemetery at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Val, if desired, made payable to 'Wales Air Ambulance' or 'Newport & Crymych Health Centre Fund' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidt Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Yvonne Frances Webley (Tenby)

The death occurred on Sunday, February 12 at home of Yvonne Frances Webley aged 86 years of Paxton Court, Tenby and formerly of Wiseman's Bridge. Beloved wife of the late Revd. Robin Webley, mother of Lisette and Yvette and grandmother of Lydia, Alice and the late James.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 2 at St. Issell's Church at 2.30pm prior to interment in the church cemetery. There will be family flowers only. Funeral arrangements conducted by E.C. Thomas and Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680.

Ken Banner (Neyland)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Monday, February 13, Ken Banner formerly of Neyland aged 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Lorine, much loved father and father-in-law of David and Deborah, Anne and Marc and loving bumpy of Tom.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, March 2, 11am at St. Clement's Church, Neyland followed by interment at Honeyborough Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Mrs Deborah Banner, Westbury, Crundale, Haverfordwest SA62 4DE. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Vernon Reginald Dawes (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, February 12, Vernon Reginald Dawes of Haverfordwest aged 73 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, March 3, 11:30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the Forget-Me-Knot Support Group Pembrokeshire may be sent c/o Steph Lewis, 2 The Close, Johnston, Haverfordwest SA62 3QQ. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Anne Sullivan (nee. Lewis)

Anne passed away at home on Monday, February 13. Aged 81 years. Much-loved by her husband Mel and sons Tyrone and Lyndon.

In accordance with Anne's wishes there will be no funeral. The burial took place at Llanion Cemetery on Thursday, February 23 at 2pm. Family flowers only, but if desired donations for Pancreatic Cancer Research may be sent to Funeral directors John Roberts, 51 Bush Street, Pembroke Dock SA72 6AN. Telephone 01646 683115.