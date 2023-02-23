Detectives are still trying to locate 51-year-old James Campbell – and are urging anyone who sees him to call 999 immediately.

Campbell was reported to be in the Milford Haven and Haverfordwest area between 28 January and 2 February.

He was originally convicted of a number of violent and serious sexual offences and was released from prison in November 2022.

He later absconded from his approved premises in Plymouth and his licence has been revoked.

Detective Superintendent Sharon Donald, head of Devon and Cornwall Police Force’s Public Protection Unit, said: “James Campbell has a history of serious, violent sexual offending against women and we need to bring him into police custody as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who sees him not to approach him and to call 999 immediately quoting Devon and Cornwall Police log 743 of 15 February.

“Campbell’s last known location was in the Middlesbrough area on Friday 17 February.

“If anyone has any information about Campbell’s whereabouts, has had contact with him since November, or has information which may assist our enquiries, please report this to us.”

Campbell is described as a white male, 5ft 4in tall, of stocky build with a bald head and some greying stubble. He has a noticeable squint in his right eye.

He has distinctive tribal tattoos on his arms and hands including words ‘Jimmy’ and ‘Mam’ on his right forearm, and birds on both hands.

Campbell talks with a slight Northern accent and has been known to use the alias Paul Withers or John Withers. He is known to frequent coastal areas.

Last November Campbell was reported to be staying at an approved premises in Plymouth, and on 14 December he was seen on CCTV in Bournemouth, Dorset.

Between 28 January and 2 February he was reported to be in the Milford Haven and Haverfordwest areas, but is then reported to have travelled by coach to Birmingham bus station.

On 17 February he was believed to be in Middlesborough late afternoon, and this is his last confirmed location.

Campbell has been predominantly travelling by bus and coach and paying for tickets in cash. He has previously been known to use a bicycle and may be living a transient off grid lifestyle.

On recent CCTV he is seen wearing jeans/dark trousers, a dark-coloured beanie hat and was carrying a black rucksack. (Image: Devon and Cornwall Police)

Anyone who sees Campbell is asked to not approach him but immediately call police on 999.

Information can also be passed anonymously to CrimeStoppers via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

