The battle is remembered for the bravery of Jemima Fawr – a woman in her mid-forties who rounded up 12 French soldiers with a pitchfork and locked them in the church.

And in Maenclochog, there is a humble property, which is now a detached home, but was reportedly a jail for prisoners of war during the French invasion of Fishguard in 1797.

The property, which became known as La Bastille, is believed to have been built in 1029, with the cornerstones of the old castle dating back to this period.

In February 1797, approaching eight years after the storming of Bastille in France, around 1,400 French troops in four ships set sail from Camaret on February 18 to enact a ‘cunning plan’ by the Directory – the French Revolutionary government - to ‘free’ the poor British who would then rally to support the French.

Colonel William Tate – an Irish American man in his seventies – was tasked with leading the invasion using a ragtag army of those not required by Napoleon Bonaparte elsewhere in Europe.

The initial plan was to land in Bristol and once the city was destroyed, they would move through into Wales and then march north to Chester and Liverpool.

But winds made this impossible, so Colonel Tate moved to land near Cardigan Bay instead. On February 22, the ships were about to land in Fishguard but were scared off by cannon fire which was to warn of the warships arrival.

Instead, they landed at Carreg Wastad Point in the early hours of the following morning, with the troops unloading around 2am alongside arms and around 47 barrels of gunpowder.

Rather than make their move, the French troops – mainly made up of jailbirds and deserters - took to looting supplies that were recently taken from a grounded Portuguese ship and enjoyed their loot.

On February 25, the French surrendered to the Pembroke Yeomanry led by Lord Cawdor.

In his surrender, Colonel Tate mentioned they were met with “troops of the line to the number of several thousand,” however they were met by a lot less than this – with only around 300 men waiting for them, with it believed that they had mistaken the local women in their traditional dress at a distance as troops.

Some 12 of the French soldiers were reportedly rounded up by a local woman called Jemima Nicholas, armed only with a pitchfork, and locked them in St Mary’s Church in Fishguard and a number of French were held at La Bastille according to Pembrokeshire Archives.

Locals carry out parades to mark the anniversary of the last invasion, led by ‘Jemima Nicholas' and the current Pembroke Yeomanry.

It was transformed from a jail into a home at some point in the 1800s or early 1900s.

Pembrokeshire Archives holds a draft conveyance from 1935 where the ‘dwellinghouse and garden known as La Bastille formerly The Old Police Station’ was transferred to a new owner for £150.

Pembrokeshire Archives holds a draft conveyance from 1935 where the 'dwellinghouse and garden known as La Bastille formerly The Old Police Station' was transferred to a new owner for £150.

La Bastille has remained a house ever since and is currently undergoing extensive renovation.