Haverfordwest company Puffin Produce Ltd will supply over six million stems of handpicked and packed Blas y Tir daffodils, to over 30 stores across Wales.

The supermarket giant reports that each year the demand for Welsh daffodils soars as March approaches, with sales of daffoldils increasing tenfold.

It demonstrates the fierce loyalty of Welsh shoppers to their national flower - and Asda say bunches are selling well both in store and online for just £1 a bunch.

All the daffodils are harvested by hand and packed on site in Haverfordwest and are on sale in the stores within 48 hours of being picked.

Puffin Produce Ltd have been growing the iconic yellow flower for over 15 years, and are the only national supplier of Welsh daffodils to its Welsh supermarkets.

Nia Williams, national account manager at Puffin Produce, said: “We have been a proud supplier to Asda for 13 years, and we are delighted to provide their shoppers across Wales with our lovingly grown Blas y Tir daffodils.

"We’re hoping that the strong start to the season continues and we have a record breaking St David’s Day this year".

Since Victorian times, the daffodil has taken its place alongside the leek as a national Welsh symbol, they even share part of the name – ‘cennin’ and 'cennin pedr'– in Welsh.

Daffodils are said to be popular because the flowers bloom early in the year, just in time for St David’s Day, which will be celebrated across Wales on March 1.

Sophie Fordham, buying manager at Asda & IPL Ltd, said: "We’re proud to be stocking locally grown produce and are so pleased to see so many daffodils in our Welsh stores ahead of the celebrations.

"Our customers find daffodils very cheering, and it’s a sign that spring is coming as people are looking forward to getting out of the darker nights”.

Asda are working with local Pembrokeshire based supplier Puffin Produce Ltd to supply over 6 million stems of handpicked and packed Blas y Tir daffodils (Image: Asda)

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.