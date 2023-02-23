Stori'r Iaith has been taking viewers on a journey of the history of the Welsh language by exploring four different presenters’ unique relationship with the language.

In the last episode, to be screened on S4C on St David's Day (1 March), Elis looks back at a challenging century for the Welsh language, and some of the most critical changes in its history.

A comedian, broadcaster, and podcaster, Haverfordwest-born Elis spent his childhood in Carmarthen in an entirely Welsh-speaking household.

He now lives in London with his partner Isy, from Derbyshire, and their two children.

"Our story is similar to the story of thousands of people," he says. "I would feel very guilty if I didn't try to pass it on, but I try my best.

"Welsh is a piece of the world's jigsaw. It's more than a way of communication, it's a way of life, a way of looking at the world."

A special moment for Elis in the programme is meeting the Anglesey linguist, Professor David Crystal, whose book, Language Death, answers many of Elis's questions.

There are 6,000 languages ​​in the world, with one dying every two weeks, but according to Crystal, Welsh is not on this list.

Since 2017, the Welsh government has set a target of reaching one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

The Basque language has already achieved this, and in the programme Elis visits Donostia, or San Sebastian, an area where the language is at its strongest.

He learns about a time when the language was banned, and its incredible revival.

The middle of the twentieth century was a turbulent time for the Welsh language and Elis also follows the history of some of those who have fought for it

Included are Trefor and Eileen Beasley, who refused to pay a tax bill until they received it in Welsh; Saunders Lewis who made the famous speech Tynged yr Iaith in 1962; Gwynfor Evans, who challenged the government for going back on their promise to establish a Welsh language channel; and Dafydd Iwan, who campaigned for bilingual signs.

"You have to give so much respect to the protesters and the people who were campaigning at the time because what they did - it's nothing less than a revolution," said Ellis.

In a conversation with a group of Welsh football fans, Elis discusses the change in attitudes towards the Welsh language on the terraces, and how that has spread to society more widely over recent years.

He will also ask about the future of the language, and how prepared Wales is for the linguistic change that will take place as new speakers rise.

The final episode of Stori'r Iaith will be screened on March 1 at 9pm.

Previous episodes with Sean Fletcher, Lisa Jên and Alex Jones are available to watch on demand on S4C Clic.