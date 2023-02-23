The road closure is required due to the deteriorating state of the wall on Union Hill, which has now been deemed a dangerous structure.

"Urgent works will take place to make the wall safe, during which time the road and footpath will need to be closed," said a statement from Pembrokeshire County Council.

"There will be a manned two way traffic management system put in place to allow for vehicular access along Quay Street (manned 6am - 5pm, traffic lights 5pm – 11pm and full closure 11pm - 6am).

"The Council asks the public to minimise vehicular access along this street and to take other routes and use alternative parking places where possible.

"Access for businesses and residents along Quay Street to the bottom of Union Hill will be managed. To ensure minimal business impact pedestrian access will continue along Quay Street."

The situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis as safety works progress.

Businesses in the area are in the process of being contacted with further information and a letter drop is planned for residents directly affected.

