Live: Pollution on coast at Broad Haven North investigated

By Adam Hughes

Our live feed has now finished.

  • There are reports of a pollution incident on the coast at Broad Haven North;
  • Natural Resources Wales' revealed they are investigating the situation;
  • Pembrokeshire County Council have not revealed the source of the pollution;
  • Reports suggest it could have been caused by a damaged heating oil tank;
  • Residents urged to check tanks and associated pipework for any signs of leaks.

